Terms & Conditions *

Responsibilities of the Renter (if indicated in request form): 1. This is NOT a legally binding contract if a tenant is requesting a tree. 2. If approved by the City Arborist, installation of the tree is pending landowner approval and signature for the responsibilities outlined directly below. Responsibilities of the Homeowner (if indicated in request form): 1. Accept a street tree at NO COST to the property owner a. Selected species provided upon availability and approval by the Arborist 2. Maintain and care for the tree, as the tree is the sole responsibility of the property owner. a. Watering or feeding b. Trimming, pruning and spraying c. Removal and replacement of the tree in the event of its death Responsibilities of the City: 1. To purchase good stock, and deliver the tree to the area where it is to be planted. 2. Remove either a concrete block, or remove a stump if the property owner wishes a tree be planted in the stump area, provided the distance from any intersection or driveway is in accordance with the Shade Tree Ordinance. The City of Lancaster will NOT be responsible for damage done to previously cracked and damaged sidewalk areas.