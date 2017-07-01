Lancaster Tree Tenders goal is to increase and enhance Lancaster’s urban forest by engaging and empowering neighborhoods to plant and care for trees. A collaborative effort, Lancaster Tree Tenders is an initiative of the Lancaster Conservancy, with partners including Lancaster City Alliance and the City of Lancaster.
Get a free street or yard tree!
Lancaster Tree Tenders has identified opportunities for free street and yard trees!Request Tree
About Lancaster Tree Tenders
Why trees matter to us all
Trees reduce stormwater pollution, save energy by reducing cooling costs, reduce air pollution, increase biodiversity and beautify neighborhoods. Studies show that trees can reduce crime, increase pedestrian traffic in shopping areas and instill a sense of community pride.
Request a tree!
How to register for your free tree
- Complete the form on this webpage.
- Select your tree preference and wait to hear from us.
Submitting this form does not guarantee you a street tree because locations are subject to a final suitability inspection by the City Arborist. Yard trees are guaranteed pending availability of stock and funding.
Contact Lancaster Tree Tenders
Call us or send us an email! 717-392-7891 x-207 • LancasterTreeTenders@gmail.com
Request Your Street/Yard Tree
If you don’t see this form, then try another browser.